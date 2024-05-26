Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows which still remains a fan-favorite. The show has been receiving a lot of love and is currently in its fourth generation. The lead roles are played by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit right now.

Recently, Rohit Purohit shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video with Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani, highlighting the fun and friendship among the cast.

Rohit Purohit shares BTS fun on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rohit Purohit took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video featuring Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani. He wrote in the caption, “Gumnaam hai koi…..#offscreenmasti #powercut.” The video, set to the tune of the song Gumnaam Hai Koi, features the trio laughing and taking a mirror selfie, capturing a candid moment of joy.

In the video, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani can be seen having a great time, showcasing their amazing chemistry both on and off-screen. Garvita Sadhwani who plays the role of Ruhi commented, “Batti gul, timepasss challuuu. (Powercut, let’s do some time pass).”

Meanwhile, Samridhii also took to her Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie with Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit. She wrote, "Kaam Jaari! No electricity on the set but Mahual is electrifying."

As soon as Rohit Purohit dropped the video, Fans filled the comment section with joy. A fan wrote, “The bond we actually wanted among our main leads. You guys are absolutely amazing.” Another fan commented, “Samridhi and Garvita so funny and Rohit smiling.”

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For nearly two decades, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captivated television audiences with its gripping storyline. Currently, the show explores the narrative of its fourth generation, revolving around Abhira and Armaan. Their contractual marriage is nearing its end, marked by frequent clashes over family issues. In the forthcoming episodes, Armaan's actions will disappoint Abhira when he presents her with divorce papers.

Rohit Purohit made headlines by replacing Shehzada Dhami, while Garvita Sadhwani stepped in for Pratiksha Honmuke. Addressing the controversial exit of the two actors, producer Rajan Shahi earlier attributed it to their unprofessional behavior.

