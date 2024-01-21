Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Revisiting times when Ankita Lokhande remembered him on Bigg Boss 17

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Sushant Singh Rajput, this name holds a ton of emotions and can never fade away from our hearts! Sushant, known for his talent and for being kind-hearted, created a name for himself in the entertainment world. His acting prowess and stardom were unmatchable, and he left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience. Today, December 21, commemorates the birth anniversary of the talented star Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Sushant is remembered for his hard work and dedication, his personal life too has always been a topic of discussion amongst his fans. The actor's most discussed relationship was with ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Ankita and Sushant fell in love with each other during their stint in Pavitra Rishta. They dated for a long time and even planned to get married. However, things went upside down and the two eventually parted ways.

Currently, Ankita is a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. So far, there have been several times when the actress remembered ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, recalled their happy moments, spoke about their relationship, breakup, differences, and a lot more. Let's revisit times when Ankita mentioned Sushant and shared some unknown facts about their bond.

Times when Ankita Lokhande remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17:

When Ankita talked about moving on

While talking to Navid Sole, Ankita Lokhande shared how it was challenging for her to move on and find love after her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. She mentioned that it took two and a half years to come out of the breakup pain. However, the actress stated that even after parting ways with the Chhichhore actor, she never stopped believing in love and manifested it.

Ankita revealed that when she emerged stronger after the breakup pain, her husband, Vicky Jain entered her life. She shared with Navid that she used to talk about Sushant with Vicky and often believed that Sushant would return to her. Although Vicky and Ankita were friends but destiny played its role and Vicky proposed to Ankita. Ankita expressed that she took a long time after her breakup and then she decided to marry Vicky.

When Ankita spoke about their breakup

In a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita spoke about her breakup with Sushant and had revealed that there was no major reason behind their separation. She had revealed, "There wasn't any clash or fight. It so happens that if you're climbing the ladder of success, people tend to say things to manipulate you. I never stopped him. It was his life and he made a decision."

The Pavitra Rishta actress mentioned that things changed within a night and she would have handled herself much better if she had had any idea about it. She also told Munawar, "I started to see in his eyes that he doesn't love me and doesn't want me in his life. When I saw that, I was clear that this was the end of our story. That was the last moment that I saw him. I never crossed paths with him again."

When Ankita recalled Sushant's personality

In one of the episodes, Ankita Lokhande noted similarities between Abhishek Kumar and Sushant's dressing sense. Further, she spoke about Sushant's nature and mentioned that he was very calm, extremely hardworking, dedicated, and passionate.

Ankita even stated that Sushant used to get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter and used to think a lot about people's perceptions of him. Ankita had said, "I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. Family hai. (He is family)."

When Ankita revealed why she didn't go to his funeral

While discussing Sushant's film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story's premiere, Munwar shared with Ankita that it was the only time he met Sushant. Praising Sushant and expressing her disbelief about his death, Ankita had told Munawar, "When I realize that he is no more, that is the most worst feeling." Ankita shared with Munawar that she knows the exact reason for what went wrong with Sushant but no one believed her.

She then disclosed the reason for not attending Sushant's funeral. She said, "Mei toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hu. Maine voh experience hi nahi kiya tha kabhi life mei (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see this. Vicky told me to go but I refused. How will I see it. I never experienced anything such in my life)."

When Ankita recalled being possessive about Sushant

Recalling their journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Ankita was seen remembering how she was possessive of Sushant, while she was talking to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. In a discussion with them, the actress talked about Sushant's choreographer and shared that she was a good dancer. Further, Ankita described how the choreographer jumped on Sushant's lap once while dancing and she got extremely possessive about it. Ankita admitted that she was very possessive earlier but now she has become better.

In another episode, Ankita recalled crying after watching Sushant's kissing scene in Shuddh Desi Romance. The actress said "We went to watch the film. He booked the entire theatre hall in Yash Raj Studios. There was nobody except me and Sushant. Because he couldn't watch it with anyone because he knew I would lose it."

She elaborated on how she scratched Sushant's hand with her nails. Ankita continued, "He ran away and didn't come. I watched the full film and after watching all the scenes I cried so much after reaching home. Even Sushant cried. He said, 'I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry baby. I won't do it again)."

Ankita then mentioned that whenever she and Sushant got intimate she often got flashbacks of him kissing someone else. She explained how it was difficult to see Sushant (her then-boyfriend) kiss someone else. The Pavitra Rishta actress continued how she felt dizzy after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's kissing scenes with Anushka Sharma in PK.

When Ankita spoke about Sushant's dedication

Abhishek Kumar and Ankita were seen discussing about venturing into films and that's when the latter recalled Sushant's hard work, dedication, and his first film. Ankita shared with Abhishek that she was confident that Sushant would make it big in Bollywood and she used to give him strength and belief. She even stated that people used to make fun of him but she motivated him.

The actress shared, "I remember crying at the screening of Kai Po Che. He was very talented and hardworking. I have seen his hard work. His movie, MS Dhoni, was delayed, but he practiced cricket for two years. Even after finishing partying at 6 am, he used to go directly to the cricket ground while I used to go to sleep. He was always on the cricket ground."

Speaking about Sushant's habits, Ankita disclosed that Sushant had a habit of maintaining a diary and writing down his plans. She said, "When he left, I had his diaries and saw he had achieved everything he wrote in the diary." She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was offered many scripts, but he didn't do anything and everything that came his way; he waited for the right scripts and offers.

When Ankita talked about Sushant's demise

While talking to Munawar Faruqui, Ankita recalled the hardest phase of her life when Sushant passed away and revealed how it was difficult for her. She says, "Meri toh sab hawayein udd chuki thi. Main chahe ho ya nahi sath mei usse koi farak nahi padta. (I was shattered. It doesn't matter whether I was with him or not)."

Talking about his demise, she said, "When I saw him, I felt everything was over. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad." She mentioned how that picture angered her, and she received it on the day of his demise itself.

Ankita expressed how she was numb after seeing that picture of Sushant. She told Munawar, "It looked like he's sleeping. I just kept looking at that picture and thought there was so much in his brain. I knew him very well. He must have had so much in his brain but all was vanished. You are nothing, you're just a body then."

The actress mentions how if Sushant had been alive he would have done exceptional in his life. She shared, "Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye tha (He was broken because of something. This shouldn't have happened)."

More about Ankita and Sushant's relationship

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput started dating a month after Pavitra Rishta began. The two were head over heels in love with each other and even planned to tie the knot. However, due to several obstacles, they decided to move on in their separate ways. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for seven years before they called it quits on February 26, 2016.

A few years later, Ankita got married to Vicky Jain. Currently, the couple is in Bigg Boss 17.

