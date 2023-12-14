Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Dhinchak Pooja to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for yet another exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After a week full of drama, controversies, and allegations, the host of the show Salman Khan gives a reality check to the contestants of the show. Guests and entertaining tasks also form the crux of the episode.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about this week's guest on the show.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Dhinchak Pooja to appear on Bigg Boss 17

The upcoming Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar will have the entertaining duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa appearing on the show to add a dash of fun and entertainment. The duo had appeared on the show earlier as well and had provided a great laughter dose to the contestants and the viewers.

Joining Bharti and Haarsh will be Dhinchak Pooja. The Selfie Maine Leli Aaj singer was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and will be seen gracing the show as a guest.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan shared a great camaraderie with Dhinchak Pooja. He pulled her leg on her unique style of singing and repetitive songs. However, Pooja took it in a sporting spirit.

New promo of Bigg Boss 17

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, the first captain of the house Munawar Faruqui got a major task from Bigg Boss. He was made to hear an audio clip of Ankita Lokhande's conversation with her Doctor wherein she apparently asked, "Who's strong in the game?" This didn't go down well with Bigg Boss.

Now, Munawar gets the power to decide if Ankita should continue getting the special provisions from the makers of the show or not. As per the promo, Munawar as well as other contestants declined the same quoting it as an 'unfair advantage' to the celebrity couple.

This week, the viewers witnessed many fights and changed dynamics between contestants. After a week full of ups and downs, the nominated contestants this week are Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar.

