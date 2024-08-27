Laughter Chefs quickly became one of the top-rated shows, entertaining viewers with its blend of cooking and comedy, featuring hilarious interactions and banter among the contestants. The makers have released a new promo, the upcoming episodes are set to have a retro theme, showcasing the comedic duo Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh engaging in fun banter.

In the latest promo, viewers get a sneak peek of the upcoming episodes featuring comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

The clip begins with Krushna saying, “Kitne bade bade star yaha par hai. (There are so many legends here.)” He then turns to Bharti, “Tu kya bani hai? (What have you become?)” Bharti Singh responds, “Mai Dream Girl (I am Dream Girl),” to which Krushna Abhishek humorously says, “Tu dream girl kam, drum girl zyada lag rahi hai (You look less like a dream girl and more like a drum girl),” leaving everyone in splits.

Krushna Abhishek was dressed as Mithun Chakraborty from Disco Dancer and Bharti Singh was dressed as Hema Malini. Both comedians are often seen having hilarious banters. The show keeps audiences entertained with humorous exchanges and witty banter among the celebrity contestants.

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss baar Bharti Singh phas gayi Krushna ki comic segment mein. (This time, Bharti Singh got caught up in Krushna's comic segment.)

The show features contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, and Arjun Bijlani. Each personality showcases their unique dynamics while whipping up delicious dishes and delivering plenty of laughs. Laughter Chefs continues to perform well in the ratings.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment shows a cooking competition between twelve popular television celebrities, combining comedy with cooking fun. The show premiered on June 1, 2024, and airs every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 PM on Colors TV, with digital streaming available on JioCinema.

