Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has become one of the most beloved reality shows on television, winning over viewers with its unique blend of cooking and entertainment. Recently, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya were seen on the set, but it was Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri who really stole the spotlight.

The best friends surprised everyone dressed up as Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Krushna left fans in stitches as he mimicked Bharti’s distinctive style, humorously saying, “Chef badal diya humne, Bharti bhi badal di humne.”(We’ve changed the chef, and we’ve also changed Bharti.)”

Sudesh, channeling Chef Harpal, added, “Aap humare show ko pyaar dijiye, bahut acha lag raha hai. (Please give your love to our show; we are very happy.)” Krushna then humorsly said, “Mai Gola ko bahut miss kar rahi hu. (I am missing Gola a lot.),” before Krushna quipped about missing Gola and sang a playful tune, ‘Upar Pankha Chalta Hai’ in Bharti’s style.

Krushna Abhishek wore a purple co-ord set featuring a floral-printed jacket and simple matching pants, reminiscent of Bharti’s style. Meanwhile, Sudesh Lehri sported a blue and red turban with a blue jacket, white pants, and white sneakers resembling Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna recently shared an Instagram video that quickly captured fans’ attention. In the clip, he and Bharti Singh danced together to a Govinda song, impressing viewers with their synchronized moves.

The cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, has been captivating audiences who have become quite attached to its unique format. The show features seven celeb duos competing against each other in a lively cooking battle, keeping viewers thoroughly entertained.

The show features celebrity duos, including Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Reem Sheikh and Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

