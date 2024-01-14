Bigg Boss 17: Former BB winner MC Stan shows support for friend Munawar Faruqui; writes 'Always got your back'

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has made headlines ever since the controversial reality show premiered. The stand-up comedian's personal life became a topic of discussion on the public platform when Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. She made shocking revelations about Munawar cheating on girls and two-timing her and several other allegations as well.

MC Stan shows support for Munawar Faruqui:

Amidst this ongoing brawl, several celebs supported Munawar Faruqui as his personal life was discussed majorly by the contestants and the makers of the show. Now, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who is Munawar's close friend, has shown his support for him and shared an Instagram story. Sharing a picture with him, MC Stan wrote, "Meter kheech k rakh Lala trophy aari Na. Always got ur back Brooski. Haq se!!! Gang! Show sum Love (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at MC Stan's status here-

Apart from MC Stan, several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, Kishwer Merchant, and more showed their support for Munawar Faruqui.

Recently, when Munawar's sister Amrin graced the show during the family week, she advised Munawar to not reveal personal details about his life. She told him, "Why do you reveal your personal details? Even if it is Ayesha. Are you the only one inside the house to go through a breakup or divorce? Everybody inside the house bit*hes about you."

MC Stan's advice to Munawar Faruqui:

For the uninformed, MC Stan had appeared on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 17 to promote his song. The rapper recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut in the Salman Khan-produced film Farrey. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw, among others.

During his appearance, MC Stan gave a piece of advice to his close friend Munawar Faruqui who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Stan advised him that he should start playing smart. Munawar took the advice and said he would up his game.

Munawar Faruqui was offered Bigg Boss 16:

On the Bigg Boss 17 premiere episode, Munawar Faruqui shared with Salman Khan that he was offered Bigg Boss 16. However, he revealed that he got replaced by his friend MC Stan. Previously, Munawar had also extended his support for Stan during Bigg Boss 16.

