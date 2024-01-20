Bigg Boss 17 POLL: Vicky Jain or Ankita Lokhande; who do you think is sailing on right boat?

Bigg Boss 17 is going all out to keep its dedicated audience entertained. With unique nomination challenges and a night of roasting, the show aims to reveal the true colors of its contestants. Yet, it appears that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has become the main focus. The couple frequently engages in arguments and has already experienced numerous highs and lows within the house, all revolving around their bond.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s bond on Bigg Boss 17

Ever since Ankita and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as contestants, the married couple has been sharing a rough patch. It is common for the audience to witness them getting into verbal spats and talking about ending their relationship. Many times, the Pavitra Rishta actress has complained of feeling lonely and helpless due to Vicky's behavior towards her.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain has consistently expressed his disappointment in Ankita Lokhande for having irritation at everything he does in the house. There are many instances when the businessman has explained how his wife doesn't let him talk and made faces.

In the latest episode, the couple was seen talking about divorce with each other. Vicky Jain said they were adults and should try to solve problems instead of creating them. After the actress commented on the relationship turning toxic, Vicky replied, “Yahin ghoshna kar de. Divorce kar lenge hum. (Announce it here. We will have a divorce).”

