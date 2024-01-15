Bigg Boss 17: 'Why didn’t Salman Sir call that out?' questions Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 17: As Bigg Boss 17 heads towards its finale week, the controversial show continues to stir conversations and spark debates. Even after their elimination, former contestants remain actively engaged, expressing their preferences and rooting for their favorites.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the ousted participants Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma candidly shared their perspectives on the show and its remaining contestants. The duo provided insights into their experiences, shedding light on the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house and the impact it has had on their interests and opinions.

Aishwarya Sharma thinks Bigg Boss didn’t highlight her positive moments with her husband:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently shared their thoughts on how their relationship was depicted on the reality show. According to them, the show highlighted their arguments and conflicts, overlooking the love and respect they share as a couple.

Aishwarya emphasized that every relationship has its highs and lows, “Yeh thoda calm and composed hai, I am not. I am very impulsive (He’s a bit calm and composed and I am not)” Aishwarya further said, “Pyaar bhi hum dono ek dusre se bohot karte hai, toh woh part kyu nahi dikhaaya jaata. (We both love each other a lot, so why isn't that part shown?)" She justified their occasional disagreements by stating, "100 achaiyo mein ek buraai ho toh uspe zyada focus kiya jaata hai. People do that, Kyun Salman sir ne woh cheez call out nahi ki, that you both are really original in the house, tum sahi jaa rahi ho, tum samajh gayi ho. Why didn’t he say that ? (When there's one flaw among a hundred virtues, it tends to get more focus. People do that. Why didn't Salman sir acknowledge that we both were real in the house and are going in the right direction? Why didn't he say that?)"

The actress from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein questioned the absence of acknowledgment for the positive aspects of their relationship and expressed dissatisfaction with how she was targeted for her conflicts with her husband Neil Bhatt.

Moreover, Neil Bhatt also mentioned how their small argument about coffee became the talk of the town, but they quickly resolved it between themselves in no time. He also shared his thoughts on how women are always portrayed wrong in society. The duo also shared their insights on their eviction and their desire to perform tasks when they were a part of the show. The couple also told us how they feel about Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law’s comments on Vicky Jain and Ankita.

