Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the headlines ever since he won the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show. However, the social media sensation is now all over the news due to a recent incident where fans witnessed a violent side of him. In a video that has been going viral on the internet, Elvish is seen slapping a stranger in a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Elvish Yadav slaps a stranger:

In a viral video, Elvish Yadav is seen walking outside of a restaurant with a few men and a cop. However, he is then seen returning to a table and giving a tight slap to a person. As Elvish again walks towards the exit, it seems like he heard something and then he charges upon the person again. While this happens in the presence of the cops, the people around him are seen escorting him towards the exit.

Watch Elvish Yadav's video here-

As soon as the incident happened, this video went viral within the blink of an eye. Fans and netizens speculated the reason for Elvish's violent behavior and many had several questions.

Later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner informed The Khabari about the reason for slapping the person. He said, "Bhai dekho matter yeh hai, na meko shock hai ladai karne ka, na meko haath uthaane ka shock hai. Mai apne kaam se kaam rakhta hu. Mai chalta hu normal aur joh photo khichwane ko kehta hai hum khichwate hai par joh koi piche se comment pass karta hai, maa behen ki gaali deta dekho usko bhi nahi bakshte."

Advertisement

He continued, "Aur toh tume dikh rahi hogi sath mei police bhi hai, commando bhi chal rahe hai. Aisa koi scene nahi hai ki galat kar diya. Yeh mera personal tha, usne personally bola maine personally jaake de diya. Muje koi uss baat ka gum bhi nahi hai ki muje regret ho. Aisa hi hu mai. Maine na usko kuch kahi. Usne meko gaali baki toh mene usko de diya. Mai apne style mei. Voh muu se bolta hum muu se nahi bol paate bhai."

(I'm not willing to fight nor do I like getting violent. I mind my own business. When someone asks me to click a picture, I do allow them to click but when someone passes a comment on your back and abuses, then I don't spare them. You all must have seen there were police and commandos. It was not that I was wrong. This was personal. He told me personally so I answered back to him. I don't feel bad or have regrets about it. I'm like this. I didn't abuse him. He abused me and I can't abuse like him).

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav won Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and did several music videos post this.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal; says 'Bhaichara on top'