Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Report

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, attention now shifts to the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Recent buzz suggests that at least 3-4 contestants from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss 17 are gearing up to participate in KKK 14. According to a report from Times Now Digital/Telly Talk, it appears that Munawar Faruqui is all set to participate in the upcoming season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Following earlier speculation, it has been confirmed that the comedian has indeed sealed the deal and is now officially onboard for the show. Joining him as the second confirmed contestant is actress Mannara Chopra.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rohit Shetty graced the finale of Bigg Boss 17, where he presented the top 5 contestants with daring stunts to conquer. Amidst the exhilarating challenges, Abhishek Kumar emerged as a promising candidate for the forthcoming season, pending official confirmation of his participation in the renowned reality show. Speculations about Munawar Faruqui joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been circulating for some time. Following his victory in Bigg Boss 17, the comedian deliberated on the offer to participate in KKK 14. However, last night, he made a decisive choice and confirmed his availability for the show. Additionally, it has been revealed that all the logistical details have been successfully sorted out.

Mannara Chopra’s relationship with Munawar Faruqui

According to recent reports, Mannara Chopra has allegedly given her consent to take part in Rohit Shetty's show. Intriguingly, Munawar and Mannara experienced a dynamic relationship of ups and downs during their time on Bigg Boss 17. Beginning as close allies, their connection gradually soured over time. It remains uncertain what kind of dynamic they will exhibit on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, adding an element of anticipation to their interactions on the upcoming show.

Other contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to certain reports, Shoaib Ibrahim is contemplating joining Khatron Ke Khiladi after his appearance on Jhalak. Furthermore, there are rumors that Vivek Dahiya has been approached for Rohit Shetty's show. Alongside these names, Abhishek Malhan, Dhanashree Verma, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, and Helly Shah have also been in talks for potential participation. However, there is no confirmation yet.

