Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan’s mother Dimple Malhan gives tour of their new home

Abhishek Malhan is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer, who gained significant fame and popularity following his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although his dedicated fanbase supported him and many people believed he deserved to win, Abhishek ultimately secured the position of the first runner-up in the competition. He comes from a family with a strong online presence, as both his mother, Dimple Malhan, and brother, Nischay Malhan, are also active YouTubers. Recently, his mother posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she gives viewers a tour of their new home.

Malhan family ready to shift to their new home:

Dimple Malhan maintains an active presence on her family's YouTube channel, Dimple Malhan Vlogs, where she regularly shares vlogs featuring her daily life, often including both of her sons, Nischay and Abhishek. In a recent video, she offered viewers a tour of their new home, which is nearing completion. This allows their audience to get a glimpse of their new sweet home.

Take a look at a glimpse of her new home here:

In her vlog, Dimple Malhan showed the remarkable progress they have made in completing their new home. She also expressed that they desire to perform a “gherpravesh poojan” during Navaratri, which begins on the 15th of October and ends on the 24th of October. Dimple took viewers on a tour of the entire house, which only requires some finishing touches to be considered ready for their upcoming celebration.

Dimple Malhan and Vinay Malhan met with a minor accident:

Dimple Malhan and her husband Vinay Malhan had a fortunate escape from a minor accident while they were on their way back home. They encountered heavy traffic, and unfortunately, a truck collided with their vehicle from behind. Thankfully, by the grace of God, both of them emerged from the incident unharmed.

Dimple Malhan’s personal life:

Dimple Malhan is a dedicated YouTuber and a loving wife and mother of three children. Her eldest daughter, Prerna, is married, while her middle child, Nischay Malhan, is a well-known YouTuber known as Triggered Insaan. Her youngest child, Abhishek Malhan, is also a popular YouTuber who goes by the name Fukra Insaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with minor accident; Here’s what we know