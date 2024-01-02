Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve joins Pooja Bhatt for New Year bash; poses with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan
BFFs Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt celebrated New Year's Eve together and enjoyed partying with the girl gang. The former also created special memories as she met Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.
Bigg Boss brings personalities from different fields together under the same roof, and many do not end up on a good note. However, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt shell major friendship goals as they have been spotted together at several events. They have been close friends since their Bigg Boss OTT 2 days, and the dynamic duo recently reunited for the New Year's Eve celebration.
Bebika Dhurve joins Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan
It has been quite a long time since Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped itself up, but the bond formed between Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt inside the controversial house seems to be the strongest of all. Since they keep reuniting and treating fans with their delightful moments, the duo is often seen enjoying. This time, Bebika and Pooja ringed in the new year together.
As they welcomed 2024 in a special way, Bebika Dhurve also posed with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Sharing glimpses of the New Year's Eve, Bebika wrote, "2024. Blessing. Manifesting. Motivating. Growing. Succeeding. Slaying. Serenity. Love. Care. Affection. Affirmation. Family. Friends. Fearless. Forces. Almighty. protecting. providing. praying. professing. Pledging. Pursuing." Further, extending warm new year wished to fans, she added, "May God bless you all with an outstanding prosperous enigmatic 2024."
Have a look at the photos:
Probably having their best time together, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve had fun alongside their girl gang. Treating fans with their reunion snapshots, the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress dropped a group picture, joyously showcasing the happy faces in the frame. The post also has Sonia Razdan enjoying the New Year bash with them. Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Girls! Girls! Girls!"
On the other hand, compiling the pictures in a single clip, Soni Razdan shared a reel on Instagram. She penned a warm note, "New Year photo-shoto dump-shump …. Many laughs were shared and many stories told. Made so special by all these amazing people, places, and one gorgeous soft super friendly canine."
Look at the video:
For the uninitiated, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Ever since the reality show wrapped up this season, the two often reunite and make happy memories together as close friends. The duo is on good terms with Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev, as well.
