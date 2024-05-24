Debina Bonnerjee is a popular actress who gained popularity with her role as Goddess Sita in Ramayan. Debina and her husband Gurmeet Chaudhary embraced parenthood last year and are parents to two beautiful daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Recently, the Ramayan actress shared glimpses of their divine journey to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu on social media.

Debina Bonnerjee’s spiritual journey to Vaishno Devi with family

Debinna Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of beautiful pictures with her daughters. She wrote in her caption, “Divine moments at Vaishno Devi. Jai Mata Di! Jai Mata Di! Is what kept us all going. PS: Twinning with my babies, Our outfit is specially gifted to us from papa dearest, hubby mere @guruchoudhary.”

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed gratitude to Mata Rani and acknowledged the unwavering support of her husband, who gifted them matching outfits for the occasion.

Debinna and her daughters, along with their family, are captured in photos standing on a pathway close to the shrine, surrounded by the beautiful hills of Vaishno Devi. Dressed in traditional clothing, Debinna and her children are twinning in matching outfits.

Fan reactions

As soon as Debinna Bonnerjee uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with blessings and adoration.. A fan wrote, “Looking cute mam. mata rani bless you. jai mata di. bless family.” Another fan commented, “Aww that such a cute site! The lil devi’s are adorable.”

More about Debina Bonnerjee

For those unaware, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee portrayed the iconic roles of Ram and Sita in the show Ramayan. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life fairytale as they exchanged vows in 2011. The couple now cherishes parenthood with their two baby girls - Lianna and Divisha, born just a few months apart.

In a recent podcast session with Rubina Dilaik, Debinna Bonnerjee delved into the transformative impact of motherhood on her life. She shared untold insights about the postpartum experience and reflected on the joy of witnessing her daughters' growth.

