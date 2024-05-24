Abhishek Kumar, who gained fame after his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, is set to showcase his daring side in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The crew of the stunt-based reality show, along with its celebrity participants, has already departed for Romania, where this season will be filmed. During an interview, Kumar talked about being there for his BB 17 co-contestant and friend, Samarth Jurel, after his breakup with Isha Malviya.

Abhishek Kumar shares why he chose to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, the Udaariyaan actor opened up about why he chose to join the show. Abhishek also mentioned Samarth Jurel's injury, leading to his absence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He shared staying in touch with Jurel during his breakup with Isha Malviya and the personal growth he's experienced since Bigg Boss 17.

When asked about calling Samarth amidst his breakup with Isha Malviya, Abhishek shared that he could relate to what the former was experiencing after his breakup with Isha Malviya. He said, “Kuch toh expect kar raha hoga Tabhi phone kar raha hoga…And if in such a situation, I would have not reverted, he must have got more hurt. (He must be expecting something, that's why he's calling. And if, in such a situation, Abhishek wouldn't have responded, he would have felt even more hurt).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Abhishek expresses concern for Samarth Jurel

Abhishek Kumar didn't want Samarth Jurel to endure further pain, considering the pressure of the Bigg Boss house experience. Abhishek mentioned that he simply wished for Samarth to move past that phase and concentrate on Khatron, but unfortunately, he won't be able to participate due to the injury. "He should have participated in Khatron; it would have been good," Abhishek expressed.

Abhishek continues to check up on Samarth, calling and messaging him to ensure he's doing well. Whenever they meet, they share a strong connection. Abhishek admires Samarth's maturity, stating that he is even more mature than himself.

Abhishek Kumar on Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s breakup

Speaking about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s breakup, he mentioned that there are times in life when people's priorities and preferences change. He acknowledged that Isha wanted to progress in her career, which he considers a positive thing. Samarth also aimed to succeed in life with Isha, but unfortunately, it didn't work out.

Reflecting on his own experience, Abhishek shared that he also wanted to move forward in life with Isha but faced obstacles. While he admitted having many flaws, he praised Samarth's character, describing him as a very good person.

Despite not knowing the exact reasons for their breakup, Abhishek believes that if it doesn't work out, the only option is to move forward in life.

ALSO READ: Remo Dsouza's wife Lizelle cries recalling former's heart attack; reveals Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan helping her