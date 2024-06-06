'Just don't do this': Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s epic drama; talks about Adipurush

Dipika Chikhlia, the veteran actress-turned politician is best known for her role as Sita in the epic, Ramayan. She has carved an irreplaceable place in the audience’s heart with her role in the Ramanand Sagar epic. In recent times, there have been a lot of adaptations of the epic on the big screen. Recently, in a conversation with India Today, Dipika Chikhlia shared her thoughts about it.

Dipika Chikhlia on Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Ramayana. Dipika Chikhlia shared her thoughts on the adaptation of the epic.

She believes it should not be made. In her words, “Honestly, I am quite disillusioned by people who keep making Ramayan because I don't think you should be doing it. People are making a mess of it."

Dipika Chikhlia on what went wrong in Adipurush

She further added that every time a new director tries to make it, he/she wants to add a new angle, a new look, or something different from what's already done, and in the process, they mess it up.

The actress cited the example of Adipurush, saying, “Like for Kriti Sanon, they gave her a pink colored satin. They gave Saif a different look because they wanted to do something different, creatively. But then what you are doing is you're spoiling that whole impact of what Ramayan is all about.”

Advertisement

In the same conversation, the Ramayan actress also added that one should not tamper around with religious texts. "I don't think one should be doing it and just leave it aside. Just don't do this," added Chikhlia.

She believes, that instead of religious texts, one can take stories of freedom fighters as there are many unsung heroes in the pages of history who fought for freedom.

More on Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia starred in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Sita Maa alongside Arun Govil's Lord Ram and Sunil Lahri's Lakshman. On the work front, she is currently producing and starring in Dhartiputra Nandini.

ALSO READ: Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia mourns loss of her pet dog; says ‘Coming back home will never be the same’