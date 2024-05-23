Pratiksha Honmukhe earned immense fame after essaying the role of Roohi in one of the most popular serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although she was terminated by producer Rajan Shahi along with her co-actor and rumored love interest Shehzada Dhami, they continue to enjoy the love and support from their fans.

While Pratiksha proved her mettle in acting, did you know she participated in the beauty pageant Miss India?

Pratiksha Honmukhe looks unrecognizable in pic from Miss India days

On May 23, Pratiksha Honmukhe hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to interact with her fans. Most of them wrote how they miss her as Roohi. Some even mentioned that they stopped watching the serial after she left. However, one user requested that she post a picture from the days of Miss India.

To oblige the request of the fan, Pratiksha posted a picture of her in denim shorts and a white tank top. Her long hair was done in perfect waves, kept open with the number pasted on her waist. She looks beautiful and unrecognizable in the picture.

Check out Pratiksha Honmukhe’s picture here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also answered other questions. One fan also asked her to post a picture of her dressed in a cabin crew outfit. For the unversed, Pratiksha completed her aviation course and served as a cabin crew for many years. The model-turned-actress often posts pictures of her from aviation days on social media.

Pratiksha's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlatta Hai

For the unversed, two months back, Pratiksha and Shehzada were terminated by Rajan Shahi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After terminating the two actors, the production house roped in Porus fame Rohit Purohit and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Garvita Sadhwani to play the roles of Armaan and Ruhi.

Recently, reports suggested that Pratiksha will return to screens with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja's television drama Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Reportedly, she will play the parallel lead.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pratiksha Honmukhe's cryptic post after termination: 'Nothing is more imperative than your self-respect'