Did you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new lead Shehzada Dhami has connection with Shehnaaz Gill?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for the fourth-generation leap. Actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are all set to exit the show paving the way for a new set of actors to take the story forward. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in to play the new lead pair in the show. Meanwhile, there will be new add-ons in terms of the cast of the show. Shehzada Dhami has been a part of the industry for quite some time now but did you know about Shehzada's connection with Shehnaaz Gill? Read on to find out.

Shehzada Dhami participated in Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Right after Bigg Boss 13, makers decided to cash in on Shehnaaz Gill's popularity and designed a show to find a suitor for her. The show had Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitable match respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shehzada Dhami appeared on the show as a wild-card contestant. Back then, Shehzada sported long hair and a mustache. Shehzada and Shehnaaz shared a conversation that didn't really turn out positively. Shehnaaz gave a tough time to Shehzada and she was hard to impress. Later, there were reports of Shehzada being bashed by Shehnaaz's fans as he had apparently called her 'mannerless'.

Take a look at a glimpse of Shehzada from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

More about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

The show was designed for Shehnaaz Gill to find a suitable match. However, the actress had maintained several times in the show that she still had feelings for Sidharth Shukla. She wasn't interested in any of the guys on the show. The show was cut short due to the COVID-19 scare and thus both Shehnaaz and Paras were asked to make a quick choice and declare the winner. Shehnaaz couldn't choose anyone and was disqualified while Paras chose Aanchal Khurana.

About Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami has been a part of popular television shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Shubh Shagun, and Chhoti Sardarni among others. Along with Shukla and Dhami, other actors to join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post-leap include Sandeep Rajora, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, and Shivam Khajuria among others.

