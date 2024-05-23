Disha Parmar enjoys her Greek holiday with hubby Rahul Vaidya; shares candid pictures from her vacation

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya make for one of the most beautiful couples of Indian Television. The two never fail to amaze fans with their dreamy romance. The duo is right now spending some quality time together in the European city of Athens. They are constantly dropping some breathtaking clicks from their vacation to the exotic country.

Recently, Disha gave a glimpse of her stay at one of the famous islands in Greece, Mykonos. The actress has surely done everything from enjoying her scrumptious meals to playing around at the beach.

Disha Parmar calls herself Mykonos baby

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Disha Parmar posted a bunch of candid snapshots. In the first portrait, she is seen all set for a dinner date. The actress is slaying in a black ensemble paired with sneakers. She opted for a pretty necklace to lift up her look.

The next pictures feature Rahul taking a selfie as his ladylove adorns him with a kiss on cheek and the mouthwatering delicacy that the pair had for their dinner.

Some other photos see Rahul Vaidya gazing at the Greek city with his arms opened widely and Disha taking a pleasure walk at the beach. She also gives a flying kiss to the camera. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The caption of the post simply reads, “Mykonos Baby.”

Have a look at Disha Parmar’s carousel here:

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha’s love story started in 2018 with Disha leaving a comment on Rahul's Instagram. They started talking to each other and later exchanged numbers. Though the duo started off as friends, the bond gradually turned into a relationship. The couple featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri in 2019.

Rahul expressed his wish to marry the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. On her 26th birthday, Rahul proposed to her on camera. Disha stepped inside the controversial house on Valentine's Day and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony and embraced parenthood on September 20, 2023. They are now parents to a baby girl whom they have named Navya.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in floral halter neck top as she vacations in Greece; gives glimpse of magical sunset