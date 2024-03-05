Shark Tank India is a reality show where pitchers come up with their business ideas before potential investors, AKA Sharks, and ask for an investment. However, not every pitcher secures a deal on the show. While many get an investment from the Sharks owing to their entrepreneurial spirit, several succeed in getting Sharks on board with their impressive sales figures. But there are also when the pitcher gets no offers due to various reasons.

Talking of the current season, one of the most recent pitches is creating buzz on social media. Named House of Beauty India, the brand appeared on Shark Tank India 3 but received no deal. Then after, pitcher Vibhuti Arora, founder of House of Beauty India, appeared in a podcast and discussed several aspects. From calling out Sharks' divergent thought processes to expressing her disappointment in them, Vibhuti opened up about several aspects.

Pitcher Vibhuti Arora on Vineeta Singh

During her pitch on Shark Tank India 3, Shark Vineeta Singh mentioned that the packaging of Vibhuti Arora's brand's products was poor. Not only this, the pitcher was also asked about the factor that differentiates her product and brand from others. Calling out the Sharks for the mentioned reason, Vibhuti Arora landed a strong reply to them in a podcast.

Expressing her opinions on Vineeta Singh's reaction toward House of Beauty, Vibhuti Arora said, "There was definitely a lot of angst jo mujhe feel hua. Ek point aa gaya tha wahan pe jahan pe Vineeta bole jaa rahi thi, dus baar same cheez ki thik hai meri packaging achi nahi hai par mujhe mauka toh do bolne ka. Isliye toh main aayi hun, help maangne ke liye (which I felt. There came a point where Vineeta kept on saying the same thing, that my packaging was not good, but at least give me a chance to speak. This is the reason that I have come; I have come to ask for help)."

Pitcher Vibhuti Arora felt like crying at Shark Tank India 3

Further in the podcast, Vibhuti Arora revealed that she almost felt like crying during the pitch. She expressed, "Mushkil tha mere liye apna rona control karna ek point ke baad aur mujhe bas bhaagna tha Shark Tank se ki main national television pe rona na du (It was difficult for me to control my crying after a point and I just had to run away from the shark tank to avoid crying on national television)."

The pitcher mentioned that the Sharks kept on attacking her for the same thing repeatedly, and that created negativity. Vibhuti claimed that she wasn't given any chance to put forth her opinions. Divulging further, she stated that Sharks targeted her brand in the name of a certain differentiator.

Explaining her brand, products, and the ingredients she uses, Vibhuti Arora said that she was being asked for a differentiator despite her addressing sensitive skin issues and developed face yoga schools. Targeting Vineeta Singh, Vibhuti commented, "Mai puchti hun Vineeta se ek lipstick bechne mein kya differentiator hai? (I ask Vinita what is the differentiator in selling lipstick?)."

Vibhuti Arora's pitch on Shark Tank India 3

During her pitch on Shark Tank India 3, Vibhuti Arora presented her beauty brand, House of Beauty India. She claimed to provide natural skin care solutions as a direct substitute for plastic surgery and even mentioned having certified face yoga teachers.

After securing no deal on the business reality show, she took to social media and highlighted the contrasting perspectives between Namita Thapar and herself. The pitcher shared that, unlike Namita, she believed that not every business is made for competition.

