EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot REVEALS he got on social media to talk to 'new people'

Shalin Bhanot is riding high on success ever since the actor came out of the Bigg Boss house. In the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16, the actor had a journey full of ups and downs, but he managed to reach the top four. Moreover, he won over the love and support of his fans who continued to stick by his side through everything. The actor is currently seen in the TV show, Bekaboo which he bagged when Ekta Kapoor visited the Bigg Boss house. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalin got candid and opened up about his 'firsts' of everything.

Shalin Bhanot on downloading social media app

Shalin maintains an active social media presence and has almost 2.9 million followers. His fans love to stay updated about his whereabouts. From his recent photoshoots to his project updates, the Bekaboo actor posts everything on his official social media handle. Talking about why he opened the social media app, Instagram, Shalin shared that it was his friend who told him about the app and created his account. "My friend Vishal downloaded Instagram on my phone while we were working out. He said 'There's a social media app where you can meet people and talk to them' and I was like ayesa bhi hota hai? Then he made me join Instagram."

Watch the full interview with Shalin Bhanot here:

Shalin's first social media post

Talking about his first post, Shalin shared that he still remembers the first post on Instagram. He uploaded a selfie with his friend, Vishal who helped him to create the account. While Shalin shared that he still has the post on his account, the post is now deleted. For the unversed, the actor deleted all his Instagram posts a day before Bigg Boss 16 premiered. And now, his first post is a black picture which he uploaded on September 30th, 2022. The comment section of the post is full of fans wondering why he deleted his previous posts. Some also wished him luck for Bigg Boss.

Work front

Shalin Bhanot is seen as Ranaav opposite Eisha Singh on the supernatural thriller show, Bekaboo. On the other hand, he has made his OTT debut with the series, Inspector Avinash which also stars Randeep Hooda.

