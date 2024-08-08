Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting exciting with every episode. The show has experienced its first eviction, with Shilpa Shinde exiting the show after a thrilling journey. The latest promo features Gashmeer Mahajani taking on a daring stunt involving insects.

In the latest promo from ColorsTV, Gashmeer Mahajani took on a daring stunt involving insects. He was seen picking up insects and throwing them in a pipe, much to the disgust of his fellow contestants. Commenting on the stunt, Sumona Chakravarti humorously remarked, “Now his lunch is done.” Shalin Bhanot quipped, “Gashmeer Thailand pahuch gaya hoga sir. (Gashmeer must have reached Thailand by now, sir.)”

Host Rohit Shetty adds to the fun with his quips, “Bangkok mein fry karke khate hai. (They fry and eat in Bangkok.)” He further stated, “Gashmeer, Maharashtra mein apna kaam milna rehta, khet mein. No pesticides yahan Gashmeer hai (Gashmeer, in Maharashtra, you would get work in the fields. No pesticides here, Gashmeer),” leaving everyone in splits.

The contestants' reactions to Gashmeer's stunt were a mix of disgust and amusement. Notably, Gashmeer was the top performer last week, collecting the most flags.

The caption of the promo reads, “Keede khaane se protein intake badhta hai, Gashmeer se puchlo! (Eating insects increases protein intake; ask Gashmeer!)”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. The stunt-based show features contestants such as Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have been evicted from the show. Asim Riaz had a heated argument with the host and renowned director Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants. Shetty expressed his best wishes for Asim's future success and mentioned that Asim could no longer continue on the show.

In last week’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, six contestants, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, and Gashmeer Mahajani were saved from eviction after completing their stunts and earning the most flags.

Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma faced an elimination stunt and eventually, Shilpa bid adieu to the show after performing the worst among the three.

