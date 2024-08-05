Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines with fights and controversies in the show. The show has witnessed its first eviction, with Shilpa Shinde exiting following an exciting journey. Recently, makers released a fun-filled promo featuring Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani.

In the latest promo of Rohit Shetty’s show, Abhishek narrates a romantic tale about Gashmeer, with Shalin playfully impersonating Gashmeer’s lover. Abhishek humorously says, “Mera Gashu usne meri aankhon mein aankhein daali.” (My Gashu, he looked into my eyes.) Karan Veer Mehra’s playful interjection, “Kya daali?” (What did he put?), had everyone laughing.

Shalin then kisses Gashmeer’s biceps as part of the skit, while Abhishek quips, “Jo likha nahi hua. (It is not written).” The promo also features Gashmeer in a bathtub with leeches thrown in by a crew member, adding to the hilarity.

The caption of the promo reads, “Romance toh bahut dekhe honge, par ye combination sirf Khatron Ke Khiladi mein dekhne milega. (You must have seen a lot of romance, but this combination will only be seen in the players of danger.)”

Gashmeer Mahajani stood out as the top performer in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, collecting the most flags. He humorously commented on the show's competitive edge, highlighting the necessity to be a 'shark.' The episode showcased several stunts designed by Rohit Shetty, where contestants had to leap and collect flags within a two-minute timeframe.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. The stunt-based show features a lineup of contestants, including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz and the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Asim was expelled from the show because of his argument with the famous director and host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

