WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Rohit Shetty WRAPS shooting; returns to 'apne desh' for Singham Again

Rohit Shetty has completed shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 in Romania. The filmmaker who is known for his action-packed dramas has returned to India for his next highly anticipated film Singham Again.



Rohit Shetty wraps up Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 shoot:

The filmmaker who is recognized for his grand cinematic and direction style posted a video clipping on Instagram showcasing his last day on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In his utterly candid way, he wrote, "What goes on my mind on the last shoot day of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi". The clip gives fans a behind-the-scenes view of the adventurous shoot and is teamed up with a viral audio recording of Virat Kohli talking about his food choices, adding a funny touch.

Watch Rohit Shetty's video here:



Rohit Shetty also put an interesting caption on the video that read, "It’s a wrap for #KhatronKeKhiladi14 from Romania! Back to apne desh! Back to Singham Again"! Well, it is understood that as soon as the director returned to India he did not waste any more time and head to his other important work commitments.

Rohit Shetty returns back to filming Singham Again:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 host is now focusing on his popular Singham series titled Singham Again which has been led by Ajay Devgn the cop-drama franchise has held an important place in the hearts of the Indian film audiences with its action-packed storyline and dramatic scenes.

More about Singham Again:

The stellar cast of Singham Again includes Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. Talking about the Singham series, excitement among fans for Singham Again is justified as the franchise is known for depicting a tough police personnel who connects with the audiences, gives them hope, and helps them with their issues.

When Ajay Devgn essayed Bajirao Singham, a disciplined police officer, he achieved a cult status, and Rohit's next offering from the Singham universe would strengthen this legacy even more.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14:



Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot in picturesque locations of Romania, and has not yet been aired but has been creating a lot of buzz. Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff are some of the contestants who will be seen doing adrenaline-fueled stunts.

