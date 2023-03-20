EXCLUSIVE: Bekaboo's Shalin Bhanot on dealing with depression after Bigg Boss 16, life's challenges, and more

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. The actor was one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. From facing bullying to getting off on the wrong foot with the housemates, the actor has been through a lot while inside the house. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shalin opened up on dealing with depression after the show and how has the journey been so far.

Shalin on his journey after Bigg Boss 16

Shalin talked about how tough the journey has been while he was inside the Bigg Boss house. He says, “It was a tough journey for me to be away from my family for four months. It was emotionally and mentally challenging.” The actor who was roped in to play the male lead in Bekaboo while he was inside the Bigg Boss house was the first among the five finalists to be eliminated. He got back to the look test of Bekaboo and started shooting for the promo the very next day he left the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin got only one and a half day to spend with his family after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Talking about how busy he has been, he shared, “I’m still coping up with the not-so-real reality and the fantasy fiction that I’m working on.”

Watch the full interview here:

Shalin Bhanot on his mental health

The actor was consulting a psychiatrist and there were several reports that confirmed that the actor was going through a tough time mentally. On being asked how he is doing currently, Shalin gladly shared that he is doing better now. He said, “After going through everything inside the Bigg Boss house, I understand the brain and heart better. I understand that you cannot let your brain and heart rule, you have to be in command.” He shared that the journey has been full of ups and downs after coming out of the house.

Shalin also mentioned that his best friend was diagnosed with cancer while he was inside the house. Even Shalin’s dog got bit by another dog. So, he wants to give his 200% to Bekaboo, and the rest of the time he wants to catch up with the lost time that he was away from his close ones.

