Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff & more grace Laughter Chefs set

Laughter Chefs, a beloved and trending cooking reality show, has been making headlines for its entertaining moments. Featuring top celebrities as contestants, the show has been winning the hearts of audiences with its guest appearances.

Today (July 9), Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sparked excitement among viewers with its promotional videos, while its contestants are seen on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The contestants also engaged with the media.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, best known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the top contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actress was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs.

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress looked stunning in a chic ensemble, pairing a cute white tank top with a flap pocket wrap denim skirt. She accessorized her look with big square sunglasses with minimal makeup.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar, known for his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 was also seen at the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment set with his impeccable style and striking charm. The actor also interacted with the paparazzi.

When the paparazzi asked him about Krishna Shroff, Abhishek admitted that his best friend is Krishna. The Udaariyan actor made a stylish appearance in a white sweatshirt paired with cargo pants.

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff also appeared on the sets of the show and is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She looked stunning in a black v-neck crop top paired with high-waist cargo pants, charming everyone with her laidback vibe.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra, a popular actor and fitness freak was seen on the sets of Laughter Chefs. What caught our attention was his leg injury. He interacted with the media, and when the paparazzi asked him about his injury, Karan said, “Jab Khatron se khel kar aaya hu toh kuch na kuch toh toote footega na bhai. (When you play with dangers, something or the other is bound to break or shatter, bro.)”

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot, another contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was spotted on the sets of the comedy-cooking show. While interacting with the paparazzi, the actor shared his experience as he said, “Bahut maza aaya, one of the best experiences of my life. Abhi mujhe koi bolega apan ne pahaad chada hai ye kiya hai vo kiya hai, mai bolunga apan ne Khatron Ke Khiladi kiya hai.”

“(I had a lot of fun, one of the best experiences of my life. Now, if anyone says I've achieved this or that, I'll say I've done Khatron Ke Khiladi.)”

