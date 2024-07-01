Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti and others WRAP UP shoot; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the news ever since the contestants headed to Romania for the shoot of the project. This season of the show has who's who from the entertainment industry. From popular actors like Aashish Mehrotra and Karan Veer Mehra to reality TV stars like Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, and Abhishek Kumar, the celebrity line-up of the season has left the viewers excited for the show.

The contestants reached Romania a month ago and now the shoot of the project has been completed. Shalin Bhanot took to social media and shared a glimpse as the cast and crew wrapped up the shoot from the international location.

Shalin Bhanot shares glimpses from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 wrap-up

Shalin Bhanot is one of the promising contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rumor mills have it that the Bigg Boss 16 contestant is one of the top finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As the team wrapped up the shoot of the project, Shalin recorded a wrap-up video wherein celebrity contestants like Nimrit Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, and Niyati Fatnani, among others, can be spotted along with the huge crew of the show.

Sharing the video, Shalin Bhanot wrote, "Woww.. Wrap Up To Another Beautiful Chapter! Khatron Ke Khiladi in Romania, what a season, can’t wait for all of you to see this one soon….Yeh season hoga best !!!"

Advertisement

Take a look at Shalin Bhanot's post on Instagram with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team:

Buzz regarding Asim Riaz's elimination

While the show was shot at an international location, a few incidents from the sets came out in media reports. A few reports suggested that Asim Riaz lost his cool after losing a stunt and had an altercation with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot.

He also argued with the host of the show Rohit Shetty and thus he was ousted from the show.