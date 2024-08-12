Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the stunt-based reality show is entertaining its audience with thrilling stunts. This season has seen two eliminations so far, and the remaining contestants are giving their best to stay in the game. In today’s (August 12) episode, Rohit Shetty asked Niyati Fatnani if she would go on a date with Shalin Bhanot after successfully completing the stunt.

During a behind-the-scenes chat, Shalin asked Niyati, Aditi Sharma, and Krishna Shroff who would agree to a date with him. Shalin complimented Niyati and she said, “Mai toh ready hu but only if I am in. (I am ready but only if I am in.)”

Shalin further teased, “Seriously? Baad mein tu mukar toh nahi..(If you go back on your word),” and Niyati clarified, “If the ‘fear fanda’ is removed, then it’s fine.” Shalin, intrigued, asked, “What’s fine?” Niyati then agreed, “I’ll go on a date with you.”

Shalin Bhanot then said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi kitna lucky show hai aap logon ko andaza bhi nahi hai, aapko lagta hai ye khatarnaak hai, nahi! Bahut naseeb wala show hai, stunt mein bhi naseeb chahiye yahan dekh rahe ho kya naseeb khul raha hai. Gareeb ka ghar bas raha hai.

“(Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is such a lucky show, you guys have no idea. You think it's dangerous, but no! It's a very fortunate show. Even in stunts, luck is needed. Here, you can see how luck is unfolding. The house of the poor is being built.)”

In the next stunt, Niyati Fatnani competes with Krishna Shroff in a daring snake stunt. After completing the stunt, Niyati won the stunt and got rid of ‘Fear Fanda’ which led Rohit Shetty to ask, “Niyati fanda toh nikal gaya, ab date par jaane ka hai aapko? (Niyati, you got rid of ‘fear fanda,’ now do you want to go on a date?)”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which premiered on July 27, 2024, kicked off with a lineup of contestants including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

So far, Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have been evicted. Asim's exit followed a heated argument with the host, Rohit Shetty, and other contestants. Despite the disagreement, Shetty wished Asim success and announced that he would no longer continue on the show.

