Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bebika Dhurve reveals not getting lead role in TV shows because of her looks

Bebika Dhurve has been making headlines ever since she participated in the Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Throughout her time on the show, she developed a close bond with Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev. Bebika gained fame for her outspoken nature in the house, fearlessly expressing her unfiltered opinions. She secured a spot among the top 5 finalists but was voted out as the 4th finalist during the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently, Bebika engaged in a conversation with Pinkvilla, discussing her experience on the show and addressing instances of being body shamed.

Bebika Dhurve talks about being body shamed:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve opened up on being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan and reacted to Elvish Yadav's derogatory remark about her. When asked about her emotional state during those moments, Bebika revealed, "How do you think my aggression and rage came so much? How do you think I was so defensive about everything? How do you think I was defending my self-respect? It came from somewhere, and it happened continuously. Once he (Abhishek Malhan) body-shamed me and apologised to me after Pooja Ma'am asked him to do but then he repeatedly kept on doing it. So it builds up, it builds like a hurtful pain, and then it lashes out. So then I started disliking him, and I was away from him. Because he did it then he regretted it, and then again repeated it. So I felt bad."

She continued, "It's all circulating, people are making videos on it. It feels very bad. But I believe body shaming someone is a thing a small-minded person can do. An intellectual or smart person won't do it but Abhishek is very intelligent and it is very disappointing to see why Abhishek chose such mediums to fight with someone. When there is nothing left to say, they comment on a person's body or colour or height. This is a very small mind but I think Abhishek's personality is bigger than this. Even he must have learned something from the journey."

Bebika Dhurve talks about body positivity:

Speaking about body positivity, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame shared, "Well, I believe that I am really building confidence in a lot of women out there. Who are loving their shape, love their body and want to dress up the way they want to. Even Pooja Ma'am appreciated me saying 'I will take you to Brazil because women there really love their bodies.' There's Copa Cabana beach and she has been telling this time and again in the show that women love their bodies there and they never think what outfit they wear. Even I am putting out a very good example out there. I am getting a lot of DMs where thick chicks like me, thick ladies with thick skin, thick minds and thick hearts, they are messaging me and telling me that we really idolize you, we are inspired by you. I think it's an achievement for me. All this stupid, lame, body-shaming is getting really petite and minute and negligible in front of the inspiration that I am putting forward. If I am inspiring a lot of women out there to love their bodies the way it is and dress up how they want to irrespective of what the world will say then the inspiration that I am giving is very big compared to this small ridiculous body-shaming.

When asked if she was rejected in the TV industry for her looks, Bebika shared, "There have been many times when I was rejected. On TV I never got leads because I was fat and I got the hero's sister's role. Now I don't know, now I am in the process. But yes many times I was rejected especially on TV so it used to be difficult but it's okay I always believed in myself. You have seen my confidence in the house, and you have seen my self-belief crores times so I think I will carry that ahead and I get it from my father. This straightforward attitude comes from my father and I am just going to carry it ahead.

