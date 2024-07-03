Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey indirectly mentions past relationship with Pooja Bhatt, Calls it ‘biggest scandal’ of life

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is entertaining the viewers with regular fights, arguments, and interesting revelations. The Anil Kapoor-hosted show, which is currently in the second week, also saw the elimination of a few contestants. Amidst all the drama, in one of the latest episodes, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey indirectly mentioned his past relationship with Pooja Bhatt in a conversation.

Ranvir Shorey recalls one of the most traumatic experiences of his life

In his conversation with Bigg Boss OTT 3 fellow contestants, Ranvir Shorey recalled the trauma during his mother's death. In 2002, the actor was shooting for Lakshya in Ladkah, and he received a call from home saying that his mother was not well. He could not leave the sets and return home until the filming wrapped up.

When he came back home, his mother was discharged from the hospital, but she died at home a few days later. He recalled the moment as one of the most traumatic experiences of his life.

Check out Ranvir Shorey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house here:

Ranvir Shorey mentions of his past relationship with Pooja Bhatt

In the same conversation, Ranvir Shorey also shared how at the same time, he was involved in one of the biggest scandals of his life. Without taking Pooja Bhatt's name, he mentioned his relationship with her.

Advertisement

In his words, “During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. Unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the States and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for ‘The Great Indian Comedy Show’ in 2005. At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theaters back-to-back within a week, and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived.”

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt had an ugly separation in the early 2000s.

It should also be mentioned here that Pooja Bhatt was a contestant in the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and emerged as one of the finalists.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Naezy challenges Sana Sultan to do 'jhagda' with Sana Makbul - Watch video