Box Office: A Minecraft Movie holds No. 1 spot as Sinners stays strong and Revenge of the Sith reissue debuts at No. 3 in UK and Ireland

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie continued its winning streak at the UK and Ireland box office this past weekend, holding onto the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive frame. The family adventure offering earned USD 3.3 million, bringing its total in the market to USD 68.7 million, cementing its place among the biggest box office hits of 2025.

Not far behind was the same studio’s horror sensation Sinners, which maintained its firm grip on audiences with USD 3.2 million in ticket sales in its second weekend. The supernatural thriller starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles has now grossed USD 9.6 million in the region and continues to build momentum thanks to strong word of mouth.

In a notable reissue performance, Star Wars: Episode II — Revenge of the Sith returned to cinemas to mark its 20th anniversary and landed in third place with a powerful USD 2.3 million. The 20th Century Fox re-release shows the enduring appeal of the space opera saga even two decades after its original run.

Warner Bros. claimed another spot in the top five with The Accountant 2, which opened at No. 4 with USD 1.2 million. The sequel to the 2016 action thriller marks Ben Affleck’s return to the role ahead of a packed May release schedule.

Event cinema also attracted viewers, with Pink Floyd at Pompeii — MCMLXXII from Trafalgar Releasing earning USD 905,671 and securing fifth place. The remastered concert film, capturing the band’s iconic 1971 performance in the ancient Roman amphitheatre, struck a chord with music lovers.

Sony’s horror title Until Dawn debuted at number six with USD 752K, while The Penguin Lessons from Lionsgate UK dropped to seventh in its second weekend, adding USD 531K for a total of USD 2.9 million.

Disney’s espionage thriller The Amateur reached USD 5.1 million after USD 387K in its third weekend, while Malayalam-language film Thundarum debuted in ninth with USD 384K, showing the demand for South Asian cinema in the territory.

A24’s Warfare rounded out the top 10 with USD 376K.

The coming days promise a bunch of new releases, including Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, Where Dragons Live, Two to One, and music-themed titles like Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade and Slade in Flame.

Family audiences will have Bluey to entertain them at the cinema, while Sunday will host a special 50th anniversary screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

