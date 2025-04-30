Selena Gomez Got a Rash After Nervously Kissing Benny Blanco for the First Time; Singer Admits 'Feeling Embarrassed'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's love story has been the talk of the town ever since they released their collaboration album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21. They have appeared on several podcasts and interviews in the last month and have shared adorable insights into their relationship, making fans gush.

On Wednesday, April 30, the couple once again sat down for a podcast and opened up about their "embarrassing" first kiss, which ended up giving Selena a rash and a racing heart.

In a candid conversation with Jessie and Lennie Ware on the Table Manners podcast, Benny revealed that on one of their initial dates, the two decided to play 'We’re Not Really Strangers' card game, and one of the cards said, "Take a selfie with the person next to you."

Selena didn't think even for a second before resting her head on his chest and taking a loved-up selfie. Benny, totally enamored by Selena's beauty, couldn't resist kissing her. And, when it happened, Selena's heart started beating so fast that she got a rash on her face.

Selena admitted she felt embarrassed by her flustered reaction, adding that it happened because she hadn't liked anyone in years. "Some kisses are for fun, but when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different," she said. "I’d been alone for about five years, except a few shi**y dates… but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed."

The couple also shared another sweet detail from their early dating days. Selena would arrive 20 to 30 minutes early for their dates and wait outside Blanco’s house. "She didn’t realize my cameras could see her just sitting there," Blanco said.

"I was nervous that I really liked him," Selena added with a laugh. "I wanted to get there early, maybe call a friend to pump me up or redo my makeup or something."

Benny and Selena reportedly began dating somewhere around mid-2023. In December that year, they confirmed their relationship via a social media post and opened up about their secret engagement. Selena previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

