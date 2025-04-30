Aamir Khan’s CONFESSION to Ameesha Patel on Mangal Pandey sets left her ‘shocked’, reveals actress: ‘That was a wakeup call for me’

Ameesha Patel has worked with Aamir Khan in the 2005 release Mangal Pandey. Based on the real-life story of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, the film didn't fare well at the box office, but fans praised the performances of all the actors. But did you know the Dil Chahta Hai actor was nervous to face the camera while shooting?

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Filmy Mantra, Ameesha Patel got candid about how two blockbuster films at the start of her career "impacted" her. With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar, she set a benchmark for the audience. They only expected success from her, which, according to her, no actor can give.

Gadar 2 actress revealed that during the shooting of Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Aamir Khan had come to her and confessed that he was "nervous" to face the camera.

Talking about this episode, Ameesha Patel said, “When Lagaan ke baad, 4 saal baad, Aamir was shooting for Mangal Pandey. I was shocked. Aamir came to me to say Ameesh, I’m actually nervous to come in front of the camera because I haven’t shot for 4 years and itni expectations hai Lagaan ke baad. And that was a wake-up call for me ki ye har ek ke sath hota hai.”

Advertisement

Mangal Pandey: The Rising was released in 2005, 4 years after Lagaan. The film, directed by Ketan Mehta, starred Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, apart from Aamir Khan. The film revolves around the story of how Mangal Pandey revolted against the East India Company after they introduced a rifle that used objectionable cartridges.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all geared up for his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is said to be a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, and it will also star Genelia D’Souza.

Meanwhile, Aamir is also celebrating the success of Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release at the box office. It was brought back to theaters to mark its 30th anniversary.

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Karishma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor and Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel on equation with Priyanka Chopra after replacing her in Humraaz: ‘Ye meri destiny me…’