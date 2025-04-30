Kim Kardashian's 10 Million USD Paris Robbery Suspect Reveals WHY He Regrets It: 'Not Because I Got Caught...'

Suspect in Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery says he regrets his actions as trial begins. During Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, Kardashian, tied up and held at gunpoint, got robbed of her jewelry worth 10 million USD.

One of the men accused of participating in the robbery has spoken out publicly in regret. Seventy-one-year-old Yunice Abbas, who is among 10 people on trial, took the stand in court on April 29. He claimed the psychological damage the 2016 robbery inflicted was regrettable.

"I regret it, not because I got caught, but because... there was a trauma," Abbas said during his testimony in court on April 29, according to NBC News.

Abbas, who co-authored a 2021 book called I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, pleaded guilty to the robbery. But he said the title was inaccurate. He said he did not go into Kardashian's hotel room but rather waited outside.

Abbas told the Associated Press that he did not benefit financially from the book. He added that any money earned is now held in anticipation of the trial's result.

The heist took place in October 2016 during Paris Fashion Week. Five masked burglars broke into Kardashian's hotel suite while her older sister Kourtney Kardashian was away with their bodyguard. Kim K was taken hostage, bound, and her jewellery was taken by force.

Some of the stolen goods included expensive items like Cartier bracelets, diamond earrings, a gold Rolex, and Kanye West's $4 million engagement ring, among others. After the heist, French police detained 17 suspects in January 2017. Ten are now officially charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Kim Kardashian, 44, will reportedly testify in person, per People. She had already testified that she felt the thieves were following her whereabouts on social media. She revealed that she was in the hotel room alone at that time on Snapchat in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017.

