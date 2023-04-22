Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE​: Erica Fernandes to participate in Rohit Shetty's show? Find out

Reality shows are a rage in Indian Television, and the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the top shows. Led by Indian filmmaker and stunt director, Rohit Shetty, this adventurous limited series has a list of some big names from the entertainment industry. Erica Fernandes, who is a huge name in showbiz has been approached to do this show time and again. However, she never gave her nod to it. The 29-year-old is excited about her short film, The Haunting, which also marks her debut on OTT. Talking about her experience with Pinkvilla, she exclusively shared her thoughts about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and how social media can be very deceptive.

Can social media be deceptive?

Of course, it is and with the AI tools and its capability of doing so many things, I don't know what it's going to be like in the future. When you are on social media now, you can't be without filters, and I don't think people will be recognisable in person because you layer yourself in so many ways that you are not. Everyone likes to show the nice and rosy side of everything, nobody wants to show the reality. It is rare to find that, and also I would like to contradict my own statement here that you don't want to give out negative thoughts and make the environment negative. So, yes, it is very tough to judge or get to know a person through social media.

On doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

I have been approached in the past for this show but someday, yes, I would like to be a part of it.

About Erica Fernandes

Before stepping foot in the Indian Television industry with her breakthrough show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, she appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Erica did several music videos and is also known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Parth Samthaan.

Confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand and Ruhi Chaturvedi are confirmed contestants for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

