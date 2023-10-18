EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly reveals facing casting couch initially, shares being judged for her choices

It's not a cakewalk to make it big in the showbiz world! From constant struggles to casting couch experiences, actors experience a lot before achieving name and fame in the entertainment industry. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Television's leading actress Rupali Ganguly on out special 'Devi' segment. From talking about women empowerment and financial independence to personal and professional life achievements, the Anupamaa actress spoke at length about various aspects.

Rupali Ganguly reveals facing casting couch:

While sharing her life experiences with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly spoke about the most talked about 'casting couch' experience of the entertainment industry. The Anupamaa actress reveals facing the casting couch in her initial days and spoke about being judged for her choices. Elaborating the same, Rupali said, "There was one time when I didn't do well in films and that was a choice I made. Because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time, it did."

Sharing about her casting couch experience, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress said, "Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and we decided not to make that choice. So you're considered a failure because you come from a film family." She stated how people judged her for her choices and for choosing TV as a career.

Rupali further shared, "At that time, I did feel small but today I feel very proud. I feel very proud. My Anupamaa has given me that stature and position which I always dreamt of and I hoped for her. So Anupamaa is like life-changing for me. I am so grateful to god and my father. I think he did it."

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's show, Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows airing on television screens and has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles.

