EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly RECALLS those 6.5 years without work; proud of husband being homemaker

As we are celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri, Pinkvilla recently got into a conversation with Television popular actress Rupali Ganguly on our special 'Devi' sequence. Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction! From Sanjivani to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and now Anupamaa, the actress has never failed to impress the audience with her acting prowess and has etched a mark on the hearts of the audience.

Rupali Ganguly recalls those 6.5 years without work:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinvkilla, Rupali Ganguly spoke about gender equality, and women empowerment and talked about her personal and professional life achievements. While discussing the difference between the lives of a homemaker and a CEO, the Anupamaa actress said, "I disagree there that a homemaker works equally hard as the CEO. Today, I am working 12 hours a day minimum shift. I travel 1 hour to work and back an hour from work. So that's like 14 hours minimum in a day I have work but this also is manageable and then go home, play with my son, and be with my husband."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's full interview here-

Recalling the time when she was a homemaker, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rupali Ganguly added, "I think my life was more hectic, more stressful, more hard work when I was just a homemaker for those 6.5 years. So during this time when I was home, I used to wake up early before everyone woke up. No one ever told me to wake up early. My husband really pampers me. But that is the way our upbringing is and that is the way we are conditioned that it has to be done and I'll have to do it. "

Rupali even praised her husband, Ashwin Verma, and shared, "My husband does everything. From cooking to everything and today he is the homemaker and I am very proud of the fact that he is the homemaker. So blessed am I. But at that time I was supposed to do everything."

She further discussed how a homemaker manages everything from buying vegetables and managing budgets to cooking separate meals for everyone, thinking about breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner. The Sanjivani actress mentioned that despite having house help it becomes difficult to manage house chores as there are innumerable things to do.

Rupali continued, "When I go to shoot, I just dress up, do makeup, and do the acting which comes easy and naturally to me. I do get tired at times but it is something you love and every morning I wake up I feel blessed that I have work to go to." The actress also mentioned how having an identity and being financially independent is real women empowerment.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin Verma and the couple are parents to a son, Rudransh.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares Masterchef Vikas Khanna's story; find out what it is?