Is Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up Abhishek Kumar’s heart-rending story for Isha Malviya? Check here

Post Bigg Boss 17’s grand success every contestant is getting their hands on new projects. Recently, the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar has been in headlines for his several upcoming projects. The Udaariyaan actor is busy with the promotions of his music album with Mannara Chopra. Apart from the promotions, earlier today, Abhishek shared a cryptic story on his social media which has left netizens confused.

About Abhishek Kumar’s heart-rending story

Abhishek Kumar is making the headlines because of his recent release ‘Saanware.’ Amid sharing the promotional videos earlier today, the 27-year-old actor shared an overwhelming note on his Instagram story. He penned down it in a small rhyme, “Main tujhe utna hi chahta hoon abhi bhi. Tujhe khona nahi chahta kabhi bhi. Per ab jab main tujhe nahi chahiye. Meri awaaz reh rahi hai dabbi si (I still love you just as much. I never want to lose you. But now that you don't need me, My voice is getting weak.)”

Abhishek has written this piece hinting at someone who no longer craves for his love.

Isha Malviya indirectly supported Abhishek

Isha Malviya is in a committed relationship with the Bigg Boss 17’s contestant Samarth. She has uploaded a reel with Abdu Rozik on the ‘Saanware’ title track. Saanware is a music album released ahead of Valentine’s Day starring Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Creating a video on her ex-boyfriend’s song on Valentine’s seems more than just a promotion to Abhishek.

The Udaariyaan actress was seen keeping herself busy on Valentine’s Day with her work. She mentions that work is her priority and there is no one day to celebrate love. She distributed chocolates and roses to paps.

Isha Malviya’s current relationship status

With Abhishek’s story floating on social media, assumptions are being made that it was dedicated to Isha Malviya, who is now in a relationship with Samarth Jurel. Each line of the story perfectly matches with the current relationship status of the Udaariyaan actress with Abhishek. However, there is no confirmation if the story was really about Isha.

Recently, Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth Jurel, posted a story on his social media claiming that few people don't have time for their dear ones but have time for everyone else. Similar to Abhishek’s, Samarth too hasn’t referred specifically to anyone, but still it is being assumed that it was again hinted at Isha Malviya. The 20-year-old actress has been keeping busy with her work on Valentine's Day.

