Bigg Boss 17: Who is Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi? Everything you need to know about MTV Hustle-fame rapper

Khanzaadi has been grabbing the attention of the audience with her fiery persona since entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Whether it's her verbal conflicts with fellow contestants or her turbulent relationship with Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi always manages to stay in the spotlight.

Keep reading to discover more about her interesting personality and the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Who is Firoza Khan?

Firoza Khan is a 27-year-old Assam-based self-taught rapper. In one of her interviews, she shared insights into her family background, revealing that her father is from Afghanistan while her mother is of Indian origin. Despite being originally from Assam, Firoza's aspirations led her to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Her talent was further showcased when she participated in 'MTV Hustle 2.0,' 2019 where she delivered remarkable performances, impressing audiences with her powerful and captivating songs.

Khan didn't stop there, she was also seen in ‘MTV Splitsvilla'. And now she is widely noticed by the audience in Bigg Boss 17, the most controversial and talked-about show on Indian TV, hosted by Salman Khan.

Her journey in Bigg Boss 17:

Khanzaadi's journey on Bigg Boss 17, which began in 2023, alongside several other well-known faces from the television and YouTube industries has been a rollercoaster ride, consistently grabbing the attention of viewers. She found herself facing criticism from Salman Khan and also engaging in heated arguments with her fellow contestants.

In the initial week, her conflicts with Munawar Faruqi and Abhishek Kumar took center stage, creating discussion among the audience. While she appeared to share a close bond with ex-contestant Sonia Bansal, her friendship with Navid Sole did not go unnoticed by the Bigg Boss audience. Khanzaadi's journey also saw her drenched in disputes, including heated exchanges with Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

Khanzaadi's clashes with Salman Khan:

Ever since the show began, Firoza has been bashed by Salman Khan several times for her bold behavior. During a particular Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Tiger 3 actor, expressed his frustration with Khanzaadi. Despite the matter being resolved long ago, Salman was irked by her refusal to let the issue rest.

This led to an intense confrontation where Khanzaadi faced the full rage of Salman's anger, escalating the tension between them on the Bigg Boss stage.

Check the recent Big Boss trailer featuring a conflict between Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's bond:

As the distance between Abhishek and Isha Malviya from "Udaariyan" grew, he found his bond getting stronger with Khanzaadi, and the two appeared to share a close connection. Whenever Khanzaadi seemed upset with Abhishek, he would make efforts to reconcile. However, their dynamics were quite different in the initial phases of the show.

At the beginning, Khanzaadi and Abhishek were frequently involved in disagreements over various topics. Whether it was Khanzaadi making remarks about Isha, calling her the "ugliest girl," or disputes arising over ration division. They were able to resolve their issues and maintain a cordial relationship afterward.

However, surprisingly, the initial phase disagreements between Khanzaadi and Abhishek appear to be resurfacing. In recent episodes, both have been seen accusing each other of being dishonest and deceitful, leaving the audience puzzled and questioning whether the dramatic moments witnessed earlier were only for the cameras.

Khanzaadi vs Dum room members:

In the ongoing week of Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi found herself engaged in a heated argument with her assigned roommates over duties and responsibilities, creating a buzz within the BB house. The situation escalated when her remarks directed at fellow contestant Rinku Dhawan grabbed the attention of everyone in the house. The turmoil started over coffee, as the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress refused to share it with Khanzaadi after the latter had already wasted some previously which further intensified the drama.

As a consequence of these incidents, the members of the Dum room collectively decided to impose a ban on Khanzaadi. In the aftermath, she was consoled by Ankita Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta actress, where the 27-year-old rapper candidly shared details about her medical conditions with Lokhande.

This emotional exchange added a layer of vulnerability to Khanzaadi's character.

Khanzaadi's moments of fun:

Beyond the fights, Khanzaadi reveals a fun and strong side that audiences appreciate. As a rapper, she often sings and raps for fellow contestants, and they groove along. Khanzaadi shares musical moments with Munawar Faruqi, who is also a musician. Bigg Boss inmates, including Vicky Jain and ex-contestant Navid Sole, have recognized her strength.

In the outside world, rumors abound regarding Khanzaadi's close bond with Jad Hadid, an ex-contestant from Bigg Boss OTT. Despite maintaining a personal take on not exposing her private life, Khanzaadi has managed to capture the attention and admiration of the Indian audience. In a remarkably short span, Firoza Khan, known as Khanzaadi, has engraved her name into the conversations of every Bigg Boss viewer.

