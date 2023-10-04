Has Maniesh Paul signed another film with Dharma Productions after Jugjugg Jeeyo?

Popular host-actor Maniesh Paul is among the most prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following too. Over the years, Maniesh has hosted numerous events and shows and has carved a niche for himself. In 2022, Maniesh stunned his fans and audience by showcasing his acting prowess in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo. His impressive performance was applauded by the viewers and critics. Now, Maniesh recently appeared on Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu's chat show.

Has Maniesh Paul signed another Dharma film?

While talking to Faisal Shaikh, Maniesh Paul spilt several beans about his personal and professional life and also shared anecdotes from his struggling years. During their conversation, Faisal played a fun game with Maniesh where he asked the latter to address all the rumors. Among these questions, Faisal told Maniesh that a rumor about him signing another Dharma film has been doing the rounds. Faisal asked him whether it was true or false. Answering this question, Maniesh said, "Well, let this rumor be a rumor for now. I wish I could tell but let's wait for a few days." Though the actor hasn't confirmed it yet, this little hint about his upcoming project is enough to make his fans go frenzy.

Speaking about Faisal Shaikh, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame recently launched this new talk show on his YouTube channel titled Long Drive with Mr Faisu. So far, celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Shiv Thakare, and Sunidhi Chauhan have made an appearance on his show. Apart from this, Faisal was last seen on TV as a contestant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

A glimpse of Maniesh Paul's showbiz journey:

Maniesh Paul has hosted various reality TV shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 to Season 10, India's Got Talent, Indian Idol, Nach Baliye 9 and many others. Maniesh was recently seen playing the lead in a web show titled Rafuchakkar. Currently, he is busy with his podcast which has been graced by popular celebrities like Govinda, Farah Khan, Abdu Rozik, Geeta Kapur and more.

