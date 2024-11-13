HD: Why is Rupali Ganguly demanding Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma? Anupamaa actress' lawyer Sana Raees Khan explains

The recent controversy involving Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has been the talk of the town for the last few days. Responding to the allegations leveled by Esha against her, the actress took legal action and issued a defamation notice to the 26-year-old. The Anupamaa fame is also seeking compensation of Rs 50 crores for maligning her character.

While Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, already stated that the actress' stepdaughter deleted the defamatory posts and deleted her Twitter account following the legal suit, she now acknowledges that the Rs 50 crore figure is not arbitrary.

Sana Raees Khan on why Rupali Ganguly is seeking Rs 50 crore from Esha Verma

Talking to NDTV, the former Bigg Boss contestant explained that Rs 50 crore stated in the defamation notice represents damage imposed upon Rupali Ganguly's personal and professional reputation because of the malicious statements directed against her.

Sana added that the amount also encompasses the emotional turmoil and reputational harm Rupali has endured. According to her statements, the actress believes that the allegations put against her by Esha Verma should be addressed and have significant consequences, leading to discouragement in similar action in the future.

Furthermore, the celebrity lawyer added that their demand clearly indicates their unwavering commitment to holding individuals accountable for their harmful and reckless behavior.

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer on Esha Verma making her account private

The celebrity lawyer added, "The deletion of defamatory posts following our legal notice establishes not only an acknowledgment on her part of wrongdoing and dissemination of falsehood but also strengthens the validity of our case." Further, Sana highlighted that such a decision enhances the strength and credibility of their case in matters of reputation and integrity.

Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post

Amid the ongoing controversy, The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic post that didn't go unnoticed by the netizens. She re-shared a quote that read, "There are times when you need the silence of animals to recover from the noise of humans."

Take a look at the note here:

Esha Verma's claims against stepmother Rupali Ganguly

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Esha Verma shared her thoughts on how Ganguly's public persona starkly contrasts with the values she claims to uphold. Calling it her father's fault, she added, "She has very horrible values and I can’t even speak on it. It’s so terrible; it’s so dark. As a man, you have destroyed your own family; I totally agree."

She raised a question about the actor's intentions, asking why someone would get involved with a man who is already married and has two children.

In her now-deleted clip, Esha apologized to 11-year-old Rudransh (Rupali and Ashwin's son) for the hurt her statements would have caused him. She expressed hope, saying that Ashwin is finally being the father he couldn't be for her and her sister. Recalling her childhood, a time when her admiration for her father knew no bounds, Esha mentioned that she used to carry a picture of them together everywhere.

Furthermore, Esha Verma accused her father of not protecting her from the mean comments. To add to these serious claims, the 26-year-old accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewelry, abusing her mother, and leaving her with many traumatic experiences.

For the uninitiated, before marrying Rupali Ganguly, Ashwin Verma was married twice. Details about his first marriage are under the wraps. Following the divorce from his first wife, he got hitched to Sapna in 1997. Esha is Ashwin and Sapna's biological daughter, currently living in the USA.

