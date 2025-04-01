Barkha Bisht accuses ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta of cheating after 14 years of marriage: 'If it were in my hands...'

Popular actor Barkha Bisht's personal relationship has been making headlines lately. In a recent interview, the actress recalled her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Indraneil Sengupta. Barkha and Indraneil were married for 14 years and parted ways in 2022. Speculations were rife that Indraneil Sengupta had an alleged affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, due to which his married life with Barkha hit rock bottom. In a recent interview, Barkha revealed being cheated on in her marriage.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht mentioned how Indraneil Sengupta walked out of their marriage. She shared, "Getting out of the marriage is a choice, and it was Indraneil's own decision. He decided to walk out of the marriage for reasons known only to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage."

In the same interview, Barkha accused her ex-husband, Indraneil Sengupta, of cheating and mentioned how it was difficult for her to walk out of the marriage despite being cheated. The Ramleela actress added that she was one of those women who used to think that she will walk out of the marriage if she is cheated. However, Barkha emphasised how when it happened to her, it was difficult for her.

Despite knowing about Indraneil's cheating, Barkha admitted that she had forgiven him and even attempted to save their marriage for two years. She even said, "Indraneil made a choice-maybe he can justify it now. He can give you a hundred reasons of why this marriage broke but his actions are not on me. He has to justify them."

Advertisement

Speaking about the heartbreak she received after her separation, Barkha revealed how it was physical pain and her faith in humanity had broken.

For the uninformed, Barkha and Indraneil got married in 2008. The two met while shooting for Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Meira, in 2011.

ALSO READ: 9 TV couples who broke off their engagements: Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel, Charu Asopa-Neeraj Malviya and more