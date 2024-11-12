After Rupali Ganguly files Rs 50 crore defamation case, stepdaughter Esha Verma deletes related posts and makes her account private

A day after Rupali Ganguly filed a defamation case worth Rs 50 crores against her stepdaughter Esha Verma, the latter deleted her social media posts related to her dad, Ashwin Verma and the Anupamaa actress. Not only this, but the 26-year-old has also switched to a private account from a public one. Although Esha did not post her reaction to Rupali's legal action against her, removing the posts has attracted much attention from the netizens.

Esha's latest post was a video claiming that she feels unsafe around Rupali Ganguly. The 13-minute video featured Esha introducing herself to the viewers. She expressed gratitude to those who showed kindness and supported her through this journey. Esha Verma clarified that her intentions are not about taking revenge but about voicing the truth.

In the same clip, she expressed disappointment in her dad and Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin Verma, for mocking her mental health and never supporting her. "I realized yesterday that from all this, I have stood up against my bullies, my true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love, my mother, but they chose to hurt me," she added.

Esha, Ashwin's daughter from the previous marriage, apologized to Rudransh (Rupali and Ashwin's son) and acknowledged the hurt her previous comments may have caused him. Furthermore, she posted a few notes on her Instagram story saying, "Closing this chapter."

For those unversed, Esha claimed that Rupali had an affair with her father, Ashwin, while he was still married to her mother, Sapna. The worst part? Esha had also called Rupali and Ashish's son 'illegitimate' and even accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewelry.

The entire controversy started when an old post of Esha Verma from 2020 went viral on social media. While Ashwin shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) supporting the actress, Rupali stayed mum. However, on November 11, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shot a Rs 50 core defamation notice to Esha.

Rupali took the help of celebrity lawyer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan for the same. Sana's team issued a statement which referred to the allegations as 'baseless.'

