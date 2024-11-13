Rupali Ganguly's lawyer issues statement after Anupamaa fame's stepdaughter Esha Verma deletes defamatory posts following legal notice

The ongoing controversy in Rupali Ganguly's personal life is no secret. Her stepdaughter and Ashwin Varma's daughter from his previous marriage, Esha Verma, has accused the actress of threatening her and her mother. After the Anupamaa fame responded to her allegations with a defamation notice, Esha took down the defamatory posts. Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, talked to IANS and stated how Esha going all incognito reflects their victory for truth.

Sana Raees Khan said that following their legal action, Esha Verma not only took down the related posts but also deleted her Twitter account. She expressed that such actions mark a significant milestone for them, and the outcome also reflects their commitment to truth and accountability. The former Bigg Boss contestant sent a clear message that reckless and damaging statements have no rightful place in public discourse.

The celebrity lawyer added, "The deletion of defamatory posts following our legal notice establishes not only an acknowledgment in her part of wrongdoing and dissemination of falsehood but also the strengthen the validity of our case." Further, Sana highlighted that such a decision enhances the strength and credibility of their case in matters of reputation and integrity.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's posts here:

In her now-deleted video statement against her dad and Rupali Ganguly, Esha Verma made serious allegations against them. She accused her father, Ashwin Verma, of mocking mental health and never supporting her in life. The 26-year-old mentioned that she felt unsafe around the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress.

"I may be 26 now, but the pain, the memories, they still stick. Even though things are in the past, they affect your future and present. I realized yesterday that from all this, I have stood up against my bullies, my true bullies in my life," said Esha.

The entire controversy started when an old post of Esha Verma from 2020 went viral on social media. While Ashwin shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacting to the allegations and defending Rupali, the actress stayed mum. However, on November 11, she took legal action against her stepdaughter, Esha

