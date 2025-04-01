EXCLUSIVE: Kanwar Dhillon recalls shooting for his debut show The Buddy Project; talks about Udne Ki Aasha and Anupamaa

Kanwar Dhillon, who plays Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha, has come a long way since his acting debut. Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared how he has grown with each project and continues to push himself for excellence. While exclusively speaking to us, Kanwar recalled shooting for his debut show, shared his opinion on Television, and even spoke about Udne Ki Aasha and Anupamaa.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kanwar Dhillon shared, "I started my acting journey in 2012 with The Buddy Project, and at that time, I had no idea about acting. Looking back at my earlier work, I can see that I have improved with every show. This isn’t just my opinion—it’s something my fans, family, and friends who have followed my work from the beginning also believe. But with each new show, I always tell myself, 'I can do better. The best is yet to come."

Even with the ongoing success of Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar believes in constant evolution. He added, "I never want to be too satisfied as an actor because constantly challenging myself is what keeps me going. I’ve learned a lot on set, in front of the camera, and by watching my performances. Over the years, I have worked hard on myself and will continue to do so."

The actor also spoke about how content on television is changing, albeit gradually, "Thankfully, television is no longer as regressive as it used to be, and there has been a positive shift in the kind of shows being made. However, when new and experimental content is introduced, it often faces rejection from the audience, which discourages channels and producers from taking risks."

Despite the rise of OTT platforms, Kanwar firmly believes that television will always have a dedicated audience. "Shows like Udne Ki Aasha, Anupamaa, and others are successful because people watch them. No other medium can take away television’s unique charm."

Having built a strong rapport with his Udne Ki Aasha team, Kanwar feels at home with his current production house. "For me, working with Rahul sir and Rolling Tales Production has been the most pleasant experience, both professionally and personally. It’s rare to find a production house that feels like home, but with them, that’s exactly how I feel. Sometimes, even when I’m not shooting, I visit the office and spend time with the team. I truly hope this bond remains the same forever."

In Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar stars opposite Neha Harsora. Due to its engaging storyline, the show often ranks in the top 3 on the TRP chart.