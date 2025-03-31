Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 31: Roohi wants to confess TRUTH to Rohit; find out what it is

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 31: Roohi cries inconsolably and confesses that she is hungry as she has forgotten to eat. Everyone offers Roohi various dishes, but she refuses and cries. Roohi then asks everyone to cook various dishes for her, and she will eat. Abhir teases Roohi for taking advantage of her pregnancy. Vidya arrives at Shivani's house. Vidya informs her that she wants to make a blanket for the baby and needs her help.

Vidya shares with Shivani that she is happy for Abhira and Armaan but also worried. Shivani comforts her and shares with Vidya how Abhira and Armaan want a baby, and now they are so glad. Vidya and Shivani decide to stitch a blanket for the baby. Roohi refuses to eat anything. Later, the hot chocolate gets mixed with noodles, and Roohi expresses her wish to eat it. Everyone feels disgusted seeing Roohi's weird food choice.

Later, Roohi informs Abhira and Armaan that she wants to tell Rohit the truth. Armaan tells her not to do it. Abhira also tells her to hide the truth from Rohit. However, Roohi is adamant that she wants to confess the truth to Rohit, that she was the one who stopped Armaan and Abhira's wedding. Roohi expresses her wish to confess the truth to Rohit, stating that she wants him to know what she did. Roohi says that she trusts Rohit won't be upset.

Charu and Abhir discuss how Kaveri is upset with Abhira and Roohi's decision. Charu then tells Abhir that they should celebrate Gangaur together. Kiara arrives, and Abhir lies to her, saying that he can't celebrate Gangaur with her. Kiara gets furious, but Abhir tells her he can't celebrate the occasion with her. Charu mentions how Kiara should realize her mistake of marrying Abhir and leave him.

Armaan, Abhira and Shivani save money for Armaan and Abhira's baby. When Shivani says how she can't do anything for their baby, Abhira and Armaan tell her how she can take care of their baby. Shivani says that she will spend time with the baby. She then discloses that she and Vidya had come to their house and made a blanket for the baby. Shivani advises Armaan to forgive Vidya, but he walks away in anger.

Roohi and Rohit are happy as Krish, Charu, and Aryan bring a cot for the baby. Roohi decides to confess the truth to Rohit. Everyone gathers to celebrate Gangaur. Manish taunts Kaveri for not accepting Abhira and her decision to surrogacy. All celebrate Gangaur. Abhira asks Roohi whether she is fasting. Kaveri gets angry as Roohi is not fasting. Armaan asks Roohi not to confess the truth. The episode ends here.

