With Bigg Boss 17 wrapping itself up, the contestants have been focused on their upcoming projects and shaping their careers more strongly. While Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar released their music video, it seems like Munawar Faruqui is also busy shooting for any project. A few pictures have been going by there on social media suggesting the standup comedian is shooting with Hina Khan.

Munawar Faruqui is in Kolkata

According to the viral pictures, Bigg Boss17 winner Munawar Faruqui looks to be at the sets in Kolkata. Reports suggest that he, along with Hina Khan, are shooting for his upcoming music video. Seeing the first glimpse of the filming, fans are quite excited and anticipating the project to be out soon.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame keeps giving a sneak peek into her shooting diaries in Kolkata. From being on the sets to eating local delicacies, the actress consistently shares updates about her days in Kolkata. However, when it comes to the viral snapshots showing Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui, an official confirmation is yet to arrive.

The pictures have the actress wearing the traditional Bengali red and white saree. Dressed in her festive best, Hina is seen in traditional jewelry and subtle makeup. Meanwhile, Munawar can be seen dressed in a white shirt and matching shorts.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the other hand, Hina Khan has shared some solo BTS pictures from the shoot. One of her pictures is shot from the backside, where the actress can be seen flaunting her hair and beautiful saree. She writes, "This look turned out so beautiful. #BongGirl."

Here's the snap:

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui had a notorious journey on Bigg Boss 17, where his personal life took the central stage after Ayesha Khan entered the house and made serious allegations against him. He became one of the finalists and eventually emerged as the winner of the current season.

Apart from lifting the trophy, the standup comedian took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car. He is also the winner of the TV reality show Lock Upp.

