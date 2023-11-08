Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tanishaa Mukerji opens up on not being famous like Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Tanishaa Mukerji, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, is all set to be back on the screens with the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. The makers of the star-studded show have rolled out promos offering a glimpse to the audience of the premiere episode. In one of the promos, Tanishaa is seen mentioning how she is not a star like her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn.

Recently, ahead of the grand premiere of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Tanishaa Mukerji and asked her about her statement of 'not being a star.' Tanishaa said, "Oh my God, put it in perspective. I am very honest about my reality. For me, how you define a star is very important. Somebody who has not done anything, might wake up in the morning and feel like a star, and they have every right to."

She continued, "But when you have people who have accomplished so much and reached such great heights through the love from their fans and the body of work that they have done. And when you see people work that hard, you have that reality that you know what, 'Ya, I'm not a star. I have not reached those heights yet.'

The Bigg Boss 7 fame added, "Not to say that I won't but yes, these are the steps I am taking. I am very real about who I am and that's how my mother has brought me up. Trust me, nobody in the family will do it but people around you will make you feel the difference between this one and that one. But it's never within, in your own space, you'll never feel it. Because the people I look up to like Kajol and Ajay, who I really really look up to."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 contestant Tanishaa elaborated, "They are my landmark for stars so when I look up to them, they will never. They are just so beautiful with how they are. I think it's just what you define as a star and I think it's the respect, the love, the body of work, and the goodwill that they have gained in the industry. I think that's what makes somebody a star."

