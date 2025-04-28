Why did Ajay Devgn's dad Veeru Devgan advise Paresh Rawal to drink his first urine of the day? Find out

Paresh Rawal is an ace Bollywood actor who enjoys the love of his fans for the scores of films he has been part of over the past decades. However, there was a time when he was petrified that his career was over after he suffered a knee injury. But at that time, Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, met him and advised Rawal to drink his first urine of the day. Read on!

During an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal went back in time and recalled filming a scene for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ghatak. The senior star stated that he was shooting a scene with Rakesh Pandey at a fish market. Due to his slippery shoes, he tripped and fell on his knees. Quickly, his pals Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa rushed him to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

While recovering from the injury, a petrified Rawal was concerned about his career and how he would feed his family. At that time, his wife was about to deliver their second child. But thankfully, Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan, visited him at the hospital and gave him a piece of weird but useful advice.

Senior Devgan advised the OMG actor to drink his first urine of the day. “Subah uthkar first urine peena upna, sab fighter log yeh hi karte hain. Koi takleef nahi rahegi. (When you wake up in the morning, drink your first urine of the day. All the fighters do the same,)" Ajay’s dad told the senior actor.

However, he also warned him against eating meat and consuming alcohol, and tobacco the night before. As suggested, the Welcome actor did the same for the next 15 days. “Agar mujhe urine pina hai toh mai udhel nahi dunga. I will sip it like beer. Karna hai toh pure tareeke se karna hai. (If I have to drink my urine, then I won’t gulp it down, but I will sip it like beer. I will do it in a proper way,)” Rawal told himself.

After 15 days, when the doctors took his X-ray, they were shocked at how his injury was recovering quickly. They could see the white line forming. Since Rawal took the advice of Veeru Devgan, he was discharged in 1.5 months, as opposed to the 2-2.5 months. “It was like magic,” the Hera Pheri star exclaimed.

