Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Raveena Tandon calls Anjali Anand ‘daddy’s girl’, reveals working with her father

Raveena Tandon graced the recent episode of the dance-based realities show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While the participants of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers, the special guest, Raveena Tandon, takes the entertainment point a notch higher. The actress revealed working with contestant Anjali Anand's father, Dinesh Anand. She also talked about her films and revealed interesting details.

Raveena Tandon on working with Anjali Anand's father Dinesh Anand

Anjali Anand left everyone impressed with her classical performance on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage. After showering praises on her, actress Raveena Tandon shared, "I have worked so much with her (Anjali's) daddy; we have done about 5-6 films together, and she must have been very young then, but I think he would be so proud right now."

The Andaz Apna Apna actress also added, "I can see you are a daddy's girl, just like me, so I can understand the feeling. And I assure you, he is watching you and encouraging you every step of the way. And whatever success there is today, believe me, they are our guardian angels, guiding us in every step. Keep working hard like this. We are all proud of you."

Raveena Tandon talks about experimenting with her look in songs

Raveena Tandon talked about experimenting with her looks in songs and said, "I really liked experimenting with looks. At that time, mostly in places where songs were there, it was either chiffon sarees or salwar kameez; that was the trend. But I actually wore clothes that I would wear to college most of the time, whatever I would pick from my wardrobe, I would go and shoot in those.

Further, the actress shared, "People were scared to experiment too much, and no one had short hair, always long with curls. In every song, I tried to do something different, and everyone was like, 'How will you do spiky hair?' So I did front spiky hair, and there was a completely braided look, so it was a mix of open hair. I was wearing blue-green lenses, so the look was very, very futuristic. At that time, such radical looks were not very common, but the song became a big hit, and we were all happy!"

For the unversed, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 features every weekend at 9:30 p.m.

