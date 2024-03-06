In a recent Instagram update, popular actor Karan Kundrra excitedly shared exciting news. He added a brand new car to his swanky car collection. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant who is an automobile enthusiast added a classic muscle car to his collection. Any guesses what it might be? It's a tunning HM contessa. Yes, 90s kids will surely get nostalgic seeing this classic car.

Karan Kundrra buys a new car

Just a few hours back, Karan Kundrra posted on social media about the newest addition to his impressive car collection - a stunning HM Contessa in a vibrant shade of blue. The classic muscle car, meticulously restored to its former glory, caught the attention of fans with its eye-catching metallic finish and distinctive round quadra headlights.

From the posted images, it appears that Karan wasted no time in taking his new ride out for a spin on the open highway. The actor expressed his admiration for the car in the caption, revealing that he encountered the beauty in Munnar and couldn't resist bringing it home to join his collection.

Check out Karan Kundrra's new car here:

The caption for the Bigg Boss 15 contestant's post reads, "Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here." Karan Kundrra, known for his passion for automobiles, already boasts an enviable lineup of luxury vehicles, including a Jeep Wrangler, Mini Cooper, Ford, and Range Rover. The HM Contessa now adds a touch of classic charm to his garage, alongside his impressive array of superbikes.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing admiration for Karan's ever-expanding collection of stylish and powerful vehicles. One user wrote, "You have so much drive." Another commented, "Congrats my boy. adding one more beast to your collection so happy for you and it’s beauty and man standing with her is even more handsome…"

On the other hand, Karan's friend, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also bought a swanky new car. Paras Kalnawat took to social media to share the news.

